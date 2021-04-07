Dr. Jeremy Veenema, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veenema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Veenema, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Veenema, DO
Dr. Jeremy Veenema, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Veenema works at
Dr. Veenema's Office Locations
-
1
Alger Pediatrics PC733 ALGER ST SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507 Directions (616) 243-9515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veenema?
We love Dr Veenema! He is kind and attentive and engages my kids. I feel heard as a parent.
About Dr. Jeremy Veenema, DO
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1992142624
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veenema has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veenema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veenema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veenema works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Veenema. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veenema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veenema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veenema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.