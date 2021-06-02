Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD

Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.