See All Neurosurgeons in Webster, TX
Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (80)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD

Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hca Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
    500 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 333-1300
  2. 2
    Baylor College of Medicine
    333 N Texas Ave, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 557-5640
  3. 3
    Houston Spine & Neuro Surgery Center
    18333 Egret Bay Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 333-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?

    Jun 02, 2021
    I am so thankful to find Dr. Wang. My hands and arms were going numb and I was frightened. He's a good listener and heard my concerns. After several test it became clear that my neck area was the problem. He did a procedure on me called ACDF which is a neck fusion. I healed quickly and feel so much better now. We are very lucky to have this skilled neurosurgeon nearby. His office location is great for our NASA, Clear Lake area.
    Tana Clark — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wang to family and friends

    Dr. Wang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD.

    About Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114965928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Piedmont Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cornell U Med Coll/NY Presby Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeremy Wang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.