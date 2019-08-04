See All Pediatricians in Lexington, KY
Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (10)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD

Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Warner works at THOMAS H PAULY MD JAMES C WILKES MD in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilkes and Warner Pediatrics Pllc
    3320 Tates Creek Rd Ste 302, Lexington, KY 40502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 269-4604

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2019
    We love Dr Warner and staff. They are always very accommodating and the wait is minimal.
    Aug 04, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Warner, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831232750
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warner works at THOMAS H PAULY MD JAMES C WILKES MD in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Warner’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

