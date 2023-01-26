Overview

Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Watkins works at Fort Worth ENT in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Laryngitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.