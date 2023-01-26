Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Watkins works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Worth ENT5751 Edwards Ranch Rd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 332-8848
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watkins?
Dr. Watkins was a good listener, polite, respectful, and greeted us with a friendly handshake. He explained my teenage son's health issues very clearly so that both mom and son could understand what the impacts were and what options we had for treatment.
About Dr. Jeremy Watkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780800938
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine
- Louisiana State Univeristy
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins works at
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Acute Laryngitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Watkins speaks Spanish.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.