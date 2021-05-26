See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD

Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Weingarten works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery
    501 6th Street Suite 1J, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
    515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 26, 2021
    He's got a great bed side manor. His diagnosis saved my heart and prolonged my life. Top Doctor!!!
    Jason Goldberg — May 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD

    Sleep Medicine
    English
    1316134489
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian/Columbia
    University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    SUNY Stony Brook
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weingarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weingarten works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weingarten’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weingarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weingarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

