Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD
Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from SUNY Stony Brook and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Weingarten works at
Dr. Weingarten's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Neurosurgery501 6th Street Suite 1J, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Center for Community Health at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital515 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's got a great bed side manor. His diagnosis saved my heart and prolonged my life. Top Doctor!!!
About Dr. Jeremy Weingarten, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1316134489
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian/Columbia
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- SUNY Stony Brook
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weingarten has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weingarten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weingarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Weingarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weingarten.
