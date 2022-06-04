Dr. Jeremy Wells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wells, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wells, MD
Dr. Jeremy Wells, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wells' Office Locations
-
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Dr. Wells has been my oncologist for over 11 years. I have an incurable disease and do chemotherapy every 8 weeks 2 weeks in a row. He has literally saved my life twice. I have catastrophic antiphosolipid syndrome. He takes the time to stay current with new treatments and does research constantly to stay current. He is young and not to arrogant to ask other doctors for ideas or help. He is very kind and takes his time explaining things and really cares about how you feel. His nursing staff is top notch and always caring and listening. You feel as tho your the only patient he has. That is how important he and his staff treat you. In my opinion there is nobody better or staff. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Jeremy Wells, MD
- Hematology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285831677
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wells accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wells works at
Dr. Wells has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wells on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.