Overview of Dr. Jeremy White, MD

Dr. Jeremy White, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. White works at OU Health Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.