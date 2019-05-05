See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Jeremy Whyman, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Whyman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School

Dr. Whyman works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 444-6460
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconness Medical Center
    110 Francis St, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-1320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Constipation
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Constipation
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoporosis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Hammer Toe
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Indigestion
Interstitial Cystitis
Intertrigo
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Loss of Taste
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stones
Urinary
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeremy Whyman, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1255603452
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical School
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Connecticut College
    • Geriatric Medicine, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Whyman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whyman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whyman works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Whyman’s profile.

    Dr. Whyman has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

