Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD

Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Wiygul works at The Institute for Pediatric Urology in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY, Forest Hills, NY and Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Phimosis and Circumcision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0
Dr. Wiygul's Office Locations

    The Institute for Pediatric Urology
    525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Pediatrics
    198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY 11365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty
    112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Multispecialty
    41-01 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Phimosis
Circumcision
Bedwetting
Phimosis
Circumcision
Bedwetting

Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Repair Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urodynamics Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Urology Procedure Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2019
    Amazing, kind, compassionate and professional Physician. Great skills. Excellent staff and lovely office. Can highly recommend Dr Wiygul
    JUDITH FOLDES — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1922298066
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Pediatric Urology and Urology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiygul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiygul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiygul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiygul has seen patients for Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiygul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiygul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiygul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiygul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiygul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

