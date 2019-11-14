Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiygul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Wiygul's Office Locations
The Institute for Pediatric Urology525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens Fresh Meadows Pediatrics198-15 Horace Harding Expressway, Flushing, NY 11365 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Primary Care & Multispecialty41-01 30th Avenue, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, kind, compassionate and professional Physician. Great skills. Excellent staff and lovely office. Can highly recommend Dr Wiygul
About Dr. Jeremy Wiygul, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1922298066
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Urology and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiygul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiygul accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiygul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiygul has seen patients for Phimosis and Circumcision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiygul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wiygul speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiygul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiygul.
