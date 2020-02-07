Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wood, MD

Dr. Jeremy Wood, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walker, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Eye Medical Center Walker in Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.