Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM

Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Wood works at Sunrise Foot And Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.