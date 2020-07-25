Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
-
1
Sunrise Foot And Ankle2950 E Flamingo Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-3338
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wood?
So far, I've had three visits with Dr. Wood, and they have all been straightforward and helpful. Dr. Wood certainly knows his way around feet, and he doesn't tend to BS with his patients, which is always a good thing. First time, it was just a general exam to check up on my feet because I suffer diabetes, and the second time, it was to take care of some blisters that I got for walking too far. The last visit was just to ensure that my blisters were taken care of. I will need to see him again in the near future because I just got a couple more blisters. Never had a doctor I was more comfortable around!
About Dr. Jeremy Wood, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Samoan and Spanish
- 1831159128
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wood works at
Dr. Wood has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wood speaks Samoan and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.