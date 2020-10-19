See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO

Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Wren works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wren's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ataxia
Gait Abnormality
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Ataxia

Treatment frequency



Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quadriplegia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Male
    • 1881829430
    Education & Certifications

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wren has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wren works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wren’s profile.

    Dr. Wren has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wren.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

