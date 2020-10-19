Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO
Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Sacramento, CA.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient who was lucky enough to find a Dr who actually listened and made it so it was more of a working together situation than a doctor dictating what needs to be done without any reasons why. It can be very hard to find a Dr who sincerely listens and is very empathetic. I was a patient in 2014/2015 while I was waiting for an ACDF, C5-T1 with Dr Patel(now with Kaiser). My biggest mistake was letting Dr Wren turn me over to Dr Patel. I don’t want to bad mouth anyone but I will say the two different neuro-surgeons had a look of shock when they looked at my before and after MRI’s and CT Scans. Now I’m actually worse than before but fear another surgery. If the first one made it worse what’s the second going to do. So until something crazy happens it’s just pain meds, lots of PT, stretching and simply dealing with extra pain. Unfortunately Dr Wren doesn’t except my Medicare Adv Plan or he would surely be my first choice in the area, PERIOD!
About Dr. Jeremy Wren, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1881829430
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
