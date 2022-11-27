Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
-
1
Snow Emch Navarre Fitzpatrick Jalovec4535 Harding Pike Ste 102, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-4557
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fitzpatrick?
Dr. Fitzpatrick has treated me for 30 years. She is intelligent, honest, caring and makes the connection between medication and talk therapy. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking mental health care. My family speaks of her often as the best psychiatrist we have ever know. She has helped change my life in innumerable ways and has taught me self-regulatory behaviors than still resonate with me today. All four of my children have learned the mental health strategies she has taught me over so many years. My husband and I have such a high standard for psychiatrists you can often hear us say, “This psychiatrist is ok, but she’s not a Fitz!” Dr. Fitzpatrick set the bar so high for mental health care, I’m doubtful any other mental health care provider will ever compare to her.
About Dr. Jeri Fitzpatrick, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1477559094
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.