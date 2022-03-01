Dr. Jeri Mendelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeri Mendelson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeri Mendelson, MD is an Other Provider in Medford, OR. They specialize in Other, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.
Locations
RoxyAnn Dermatology3210 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 772-0278
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I've had several skin cancer surgeries through the years but last year I had 2 melanoma surgeries that were a lot scarier. She was so informative on what I could do to renew my skin and also protect it. Thank you Dr for your help!! Still wish you were taking female patients...lol
About Dr. Jeri Mendelson, MD
- Other
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Mendelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson.
