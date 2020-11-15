Dr. Jeri Sheffield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheffield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeri Sheffield, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeri Sheffield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valdosta, GA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Sheffield works at
Locations
Valdosta Wellness and Skin Clinic LLC3548 N Crossing Cir Ste B, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 249-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She was very friendly and took her time explaining things. Her office was nice and she has a great secretary.
About Dr. Jeri Sheffield, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1033234315
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheffield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheffield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheffield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheffield works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheffield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheffield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheffield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheffield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.