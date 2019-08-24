Overview of Dr. Jeri Williams, MD

Dr. Jeri Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



Dr. Williams works at PREMIER MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.