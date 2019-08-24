Dr. Jeri Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeri Williams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Premier Medical Associates3838 San Dimas St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 323-5300
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology8327 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 679-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Williams is a kind, caring, knowledgeable physician. I have referred many of my personal friends and family to her because I know they will be taken care of.
- English, French and Spanish
- 1285825455
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson Hosp-UMDNJ
- Sioux Falls Fam Prac Res
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Williams College
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks French and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
