Overview of Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD

Dr. Jerina Kapoor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University of Bombay and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kapoor works at Pediatric Associates in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.