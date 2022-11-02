Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeris Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeris Cox, MD
Dr. Jeris Cox, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Cox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
-
1
Adore Fertility LLC1280 Hospital Dr Unit 300, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 990-4500
-
2
Fort Belvoir Community Hospital9300 Dewitt Loop, Fort Belvoir, VA 22060 Directions (571) 231-3442Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (800) 967-2289
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cox?
Dr. Cox is the best fertility doctor I have had. She is very understanding and gentle during an otherwise stressful time in your life. She is straight forward and very honest with your progress, and the communication with the clinic is super easy and prompt. I was never treated like "just a number" and she clearly wants the best for each patient and it is reflected in the fantastic care that is provided.
About Dr. Jeris Cox, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881856474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.