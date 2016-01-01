See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Jerlinda Ross, MD

Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerlinda Ross, MD

Dr. Jerlinda Ross, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Ross works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Hollings Cancer Center
    86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 792-8439

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Colposcopy
Gynecologic Cancer

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Jerlinda Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275829616
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerlinda Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ross works at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

    Dr. Ross has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

