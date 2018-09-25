See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Dothan, AL
Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. McCleod works at Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic
    408 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 702-7222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Personality Disorders
Psychological Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Personality Disorders

Treatment frequency



Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety
Autism
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 25, 2018
    We have two children who have trauma and Dr. McLeod is now treating both of them. She is extremely knowledgeable in her field. Under her care both of our children have been stable. They both have PTSD and Bipolar 1 as well as other psychiatric disorders just as serious. Dr Mcleod is a blessing to our family, she is personable, and easy to talk to. She listens when spoken to and replies with a kind heart. One of the best Psychiatrists our children have seen and very well the best in Dothan
    Gene & Marilyn in Dothan, AL — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972659407
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hosptial
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerlyn McCleod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCleod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCleod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCleod works at Dothan Behavioral Medicine Clinic in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. McCleod’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McCleod. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCleod.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCleod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCleod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

