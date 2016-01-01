Overview

Dr. Jermaine Campbell, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Campbell works at Broward Community Fmly Hlth Ctr in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.