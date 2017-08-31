Dr. Jermaine Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jermaine Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
State of Mississippi Univ. of Mississippi Medical Center2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-5373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Select Physical Therapy3025 MARKET ST, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 531-3503
- 3 35 Hope Dr Ste 204, Hershey, PA 17033 Directions (717) 531-3503
Children's of Mississippi Hospital - Blair E. Batson Tower1010 Lakeland Pl, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 984-5325Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Gray for over 5 years; and, he is the absolute best! He is thorough and his concern for his patient is genuine. My 19 year old daughter is now a patient of his and my sister-in-law is as well. He is kind, friendly, knowledgeable, and professional! I found him through a friend who is also still a patient of his. The only way I will see another OB-GYN is if he should move out of state or one day retire. Signed, Appreciative/Loyal Patient
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1891878005
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.