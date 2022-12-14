Overview of Dr. Jerod Darnell, DPM

Dr. Jerod Darnell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.



Dr. Darnell works at Jerod Darnell Dpm Pllc in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.