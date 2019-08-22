Dr. Jeroen Coppens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeroen Coppens, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeroen Coppens, MD
Dr. Jeroen Coppens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital.
Dr. Coppens works at
Dr. Coppens' Office Locations
-
1
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 268-4070
-
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
brain surgery, top notch doctor.
About Dr. Jeroen Coppens, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppens works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.