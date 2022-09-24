Dr. Jerold Olson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerold Olson
Overview of Dr. Jerold Olson
Dr. Jerold Olson is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center South and Banner University Medical Center Tucson.
Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery7418 N LA CHOLLA BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 731-1110Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center South
- Banner University Medical Center Tucson
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Maestro Olson is the Best in Business. Why? I'm speaking from personal experience as a forcibly retired Kickboxer made whole agian by Dr Jarold Olson. Details: My history as a patient of Dr Jarod Olson (and his staff, led by the Virtuoso Nurse Mercy) at the Foothills Dermatology & Facial Plastic Surgery in the beautiful valley of Tucson, AZ: - 16+ Years worth of treatments and surgeries (2006 - 2022). - Aftermath of a Kick Boxing fight accident. - I was on the receiving end of a power punch to the nose and the eye socket, by a US Marine Kickboxer. - 3 Surgeries - Nose: Rhinoplasty/ Nasal Septum Reconstruction (2006) - Nose: Revision Rhinoplasty (2022) - Eyelids: Lower Blepharoplasty (2022) - My surgical road map in 2006 entailed doing these surgeries over the span of 15 years or so, by design. - Pre-Surgery - I was courteously educated on all facets (no sugar coating). - Surgery Day - Doctor Olson and each of his surgical staff spent so much time making me feel c
About Dr. Jerold Olson
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881745354
- Fellowship In Facial Plastic Surgery At Hedgewood Surgical Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Southwestern - Residency in Otolaryngology
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- University of Arizona|University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
