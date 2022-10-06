See All Plastic Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Jerome Chao, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Latham, NY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jerome Chao, MD

Dr. Jerome Chao, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Chao works at Upstate Interventional Pain Medicine in Latham, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Chao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Interventional Pain Medicine
    13 Century Hill Dr, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 203-2582
  2. 2
    Alliance Emer Systems LLC
    211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 587-3222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital
  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr Chao and his staff are amazing! I just had my second procedure with him and couldn't be happier with my results. Before both procedures, I received quotes and found his prices to be fair and in line with other area Drs.
    Donna — Oct 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jerome Chao, MD
    About Dr. Jerome Chao, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Minnan
    NPI Number
    • 1467474866
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University Med Center
    Internship
    • McGaw Med Center Northwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
