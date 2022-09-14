Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD
Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Ciullo's Office Locations
Sports Medicine Center of Metro Detroit PC5600 Crooks Rd Ste 103, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 813-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had extensive shoulder surgery (Dr. Jerome Ciullo) in 1999. I have no issues with that shoulder now. It is as good as new.
About Dr. Jerome Ciullo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciullo has seen patients for Adhesive Capsulitis, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciullo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciullo.
