Dr. Jerome Cohen, MD
Dr. Jerome Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Bay Gastroenterology Medical Group23600 Telo Ave Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-2055Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Amsurg South Bay Anesthesia Lp23560 Madison St Ste 109, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-6331
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen found a large, difficult polyp and removed it. I credit him with saving me countless hours of cancer treatments. He explained every step of the procedure and was great with the follow up appointments and procedures. I would trust every member of my family with Dr. Cohen.
About Dr. Jerome Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- New York Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
