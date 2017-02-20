Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT.
Dr. Danzell works at
Locations
-
1
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 740, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions (318) 797-2328Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Best Life & Health Insurance
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danzell?
I had my gallbladder removed in 98. During or after surgery, my b/p went way down and Dr. Danzell was called in. He did a through exam of my heart and said I was asymptomatic of an AFD. Anyways, he was a great doctor. Since then, I've moved back home to Florida, had a heart attack and a CABG ×4. I get good cardiac care and will always remember his kind and wisdom. Thank you Dr Danzell.
About Dr. Jerome Danzell, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265406953
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danzell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danzell works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Danzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.