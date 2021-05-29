Overview of Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD

Dr. Jerome Dasilva, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Mid-columbia Medical Center and Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Dasilva works at REBOUND ORTHOPEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE in Vancouver, WA with other offices in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.