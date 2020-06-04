Overview of Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD

Dr. Jerome Dilling, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.



Dr. Dilling works at Edward L. Barns, MD in Enid, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Outer Ear Infection and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.