Dr. Jerome Engel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Engel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Engel works at
Locations
-
1
University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-6028
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jerome Engel, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1730104266
Education & Certifications
- Einstein College
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
