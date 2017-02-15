Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairchild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD
Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
J Paul Fairchild MD4541 N Davis Hwy Ste C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 484-8220
Forefront Dermatology - Henghold Dermatology530 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 474-4775Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
- Cigna
- First Health
I was very pleased with Dr. Fairchild. He was very knowledgeable and explained the problem well. He was also very thorough and did not make me feel rushed.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fairchild has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairchild accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fairchild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairchild has seen patients for Dry Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fairchild on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairchild. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairchild.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairchild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairchild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.