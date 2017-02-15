See All Dermatologists in Pensacola, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD is a Dermatologist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Fairchild works at J PAUL FAIRCHILD MD in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    J Paul Fairchild MD
    4541 N Davis Hwy Ste C, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 484-8220
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Henghold Dermatology
    530 Fontaine St, Pensacola, FL 32503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 474-4775
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2017
    I was very pleased with Dr. Fairchild. He was very knowledgeable and explained the problem well. He was also very thorough and did not make me feel rushed.
    Feb 15, 2017
    About Dr. Jerome Fairchild, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306850797
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

