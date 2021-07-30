Overview of Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD

Dr. Jerome Finkelstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Finkelstein works at University Michigan Health Center in Canton, MI with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Nearsightedness and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.