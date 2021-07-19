Dr. Giovinazzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome Giovinazzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Giovinazzo, MD
Dr. Jerome Giovinazzo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Giovinazzo's Office Locations
Ophthalmology Associates1460 Victory Blvd # A, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 447-0022
- 2 475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6692
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm elderly but the doctor and staff here have been nothing but amazing. I'm actually moving out of State, and the doctor took his time to find me a doctor within 10 minutes of where I'm moving too. I will definitely miss him and the staff.
About Dr. Jerome Giovinazzo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
