Dr. Jordan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jerome Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Jordan, MD
Dr. Jerome Jordan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
- 2 5 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 969-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Multiple Visits over Two plus years. Successful Surgery on both eyes. Dr. Jordan and his colleagues are expectional.
About Dr. Jerome Jordan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1952413791
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Med Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
