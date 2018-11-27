Overview

Dr. Jerome Koss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Koss works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.