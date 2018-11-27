Dr. Jerome Koss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Koss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Koss, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Koss works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-0100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 1010 Northern Blvd Ste 126, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 321-7455
-
3
LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7330Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koss?
we love Dr Koss he is the best
About Dr. Jerome Koss, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1548331093
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koss works at
Dr. Koss has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koss speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.