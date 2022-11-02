Dr. Jerome Lisk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Lisk, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Lisk, MD
Dr. Jerome Lisk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX.
Dr. Lisk's Office Locations
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Neuroscience Institute910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
MD Neurology3120 Medpark Dr Ste 100, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 383-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lisk is amazing. He is very thorough and spends a lot of time with his patients. He provides care instructions at the end of your visit. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jerome Lisk, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lisk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisk has seen patients for Migraine, Insomnia and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.