Dr. Jerome Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Liu, MD
Dr. Jerome Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
The Beauty Clinic15055 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 250, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 484-1008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Mountain View Office2485 Hospital Dr Ste 241, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 440-4808
Liu Plastic Surgery631 Fulton Ave # 100, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 678-4188
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu was incredible from start to finish! I am so happy with my decision to go through my surgery with him. Dr. Liu and his staff believe in achieving a natural look that fits each body in the safest way. They steered me in the right direction and I could not be happier with the results.
About Dr. Jerome Liu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Aesthetic Surgery - UTSW/Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute
- Univ Of California Los Angeles
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
