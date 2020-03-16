Overview of Dr. Jerome Liu, MD

Dr. Jerome Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Liu works at Liu Plastic Surgery in Los Gatos, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA and Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.