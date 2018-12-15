See All Psychiatrists in North Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD

Psychiatry
1.8 (56)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nwokike works at Oases Institute of Health, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
1.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Oases Institute of Health, Inc.
    5105 Camino Al Norte # 100, North Las Vegas, NV 89031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-2438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (40)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nwokike?

    Dec 15, 2018
    Amazing and Very Caring,thank You
    Carolyn Henry in Las Vegas, NV — Dec 15, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nwokike to family and friends

    Dr. Nwokike's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nwokike

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD.

    About Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346225794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Benin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Benin / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nwokike is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nwokike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nwokike works at Oases Institute of Health, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nwokike’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Nwokike. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nwokike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nwokike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nwokike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.