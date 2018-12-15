Overview

Dr. Jerome Nwokike, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Benin and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nwokike works at Oases Institute of Health, Inc. in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.