Overview of Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD

Dr. Jerome Piontek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Piontek works at Central Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.