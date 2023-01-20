Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potozkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Danville, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Potozkin works at
Locations
-
1
Jerome R. Potozkin, M.D.600 San Ramon Valley Blvd Ste 102, Danville, CA 94526 Directions (341) 201-3740Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potozkin?
Dr, Potozkin is truly one of, if not the best, doctor I have ever encountered. He is genuine, caring, funny, and always extremely helpful and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jerome Potozkin, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184635195
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potozkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potozkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Potozkin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Potozkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potozkin works at
Dr. Potozkin has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potozkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Potozkin speaks Spanish.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Potozkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potozkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potozkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potozkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.