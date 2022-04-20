See All Podiatrists in Mentor, OH
Dr. Jerome Privitera, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Mentor, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jerome Privitera, DPM

Dr. Jerome Privitera, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mentor, OH. 

Dr. Privitera works at Jerome M. Privitera Dpm Inc. in Mentor, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Privitera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jerome M. Privitera Dpm Inc.
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 200, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 428-8259

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jerome Privitera, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639173628
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Privitera, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Privitera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Privitera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Privitera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Privitera works at Jerome M. Privitera Dpm Inc. in Mentor, OH. View the full address on Dr. Privitera’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Privitera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Privitera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Privitera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Privitera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

