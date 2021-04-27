Dr. Jerome Schartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Schartman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Schartman, MD
Dr. Jerome Schartman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Schartman works at
Dr. Schartman's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.3591 Reserve Commons Dr Ste 301, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-2727
-
2
Westlake office4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-0060Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Retina Associates Of Cleveland24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 831-5700
-
4
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 663-0022Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
5
Retina Associates Of Cleveland9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Directions (440) 205-4444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
6
Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (440) 233-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schartman?
Dr. Schartman took over my care after my previous retina specialist retired. He has been very professional, helpful and friendly. He doesn't rush my appointment, is thorough in his examination and is always ready and willing to answer questions. He and his staff provide a comfortable and safe environment for office visits. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Jerome Schartman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912113069
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Christiana Care Health System|Christiana Hosp Med Ctr
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schartman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schartman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schartman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schartman works at
Dr. Schartman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schartman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schartman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schartman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schartman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.