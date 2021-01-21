Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrapps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD
Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Schrapps works at
Dr. Schrapps' Office Locations
-
1
Jerome F. Schrapps M.d. Pllc3030 North St Ste 340, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 839-5673
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schrapps?
Dr. Schrapps is a kind, compassionate, and caring doctor. He's very thorough and honest in explaining all aspects of his procedure and expected outcome. In addition his staff his friendly and efficient.
About Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720082142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schrapps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schrapps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schrapps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schrapps works at
Dr. Schrapps has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrapps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrapps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrapps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrapps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrapps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.