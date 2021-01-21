See All General Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (26)
Map Pin Small Beaumont, TX
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD

Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Schrapps works at Jerome F. Schrapps M.d. Pllc in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Howell, MD
Dr. Daniel Howell, MD
4.8 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Sarah Weakley, MD
Dr. Sarah Weakley, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile

Dr. Schrapps' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jerome F. Schrapps M.d. Pllc
    3030 North St Ste 340, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 839-5673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schrapps?

    Jan 21, 2021
    Dr. Schrapps is a kind, compassionate, and caring doctor. He's very thorough and honest in explaining all aspects of his procedure and expected outcome. In addition his staff his friendly and efficient.
    — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schrapps to family and friends

    Dr. Schrapps' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schrapps

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD.

    About Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720082142
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrapps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrapps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrapps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrapps works at Jerome F. Schrapps M.d. Pllc in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Schrapps’s profile.

    Dr. Schrapps has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrapps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrapps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrapps.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrapps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrapps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jerome Schrapps, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.