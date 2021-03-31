Dr. Jerome Seid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Seid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jerome Seid, MD
Dr. Jerome Seid, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Macomb, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Seid works at
Dr. Seid's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Cancer Management Specialists17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 402, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 868-9090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seid?
Absolutely would recommend Dr Seid! He is the best physician I have had in many decades. Honest truthful and willing to discuss options. Very personable too!
About Dr. Jerome Seid, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407860364
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seid works at
Dr. Seid has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seid speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Seid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.