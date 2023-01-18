See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD

Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.

Dr. Sinsky works at JEROME L SINSKY MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Sinsky's Office Locations

    Jerome L Sinsky MD
    255 N Elm St Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginosis Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Urine Pregnancy Test
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 18, 2023
    Dr. Sinsky is thorough, detailed and compassionate. He both listens and explains well. His receptionist and nurse are very friendly and show genuine personal interest in me. Dr. Sinsky follows up promptly with all my gynecological concerns.
    Marissa Glaser — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205862000
    Education & Certifications

    • Butterworth Hospital
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
