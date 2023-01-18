Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD
Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Sinsky's Office Locations
Jerome L Sinsky MD255 N Elm St Ste 101, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sinsky is thorough, detailed and compassionate. He both listens and explains well. His receptionist and nurse are very friendly and show genuine personal interest in me. Dr. Sinsky follows up promptly with all my gynecological concerns.
About Dr. Jerome Sinsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205862000
Education & Certifications
- Butterworth Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
