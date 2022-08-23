See All Radiation Oncologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD

Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Spunberg works at Sandra Sanchez, DO, FACOS General & Breast Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spunberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC
    10335 N Military Trl Ste C, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-1717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 23, 2022
    His staff was so friendly, yet professional. Dr. Spunberg took a long time to get to know me and my situation and made intelligent recommendations. It is obvious he cares for his patients as people and is not trying to push any treatment without the patient's full comfort and understanding.
    Betti Adams — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD
    About Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902803356
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Therapeutic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spunberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spunberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spunberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spunberg works at Sandra Sanchez, DO, FACOS General & Breast Surgery in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Spunberg’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spunberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spunberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spunberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spunberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

