Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD
Dr. Jerome Spunberg, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Genesiscare Usa of Florida LLC10335 N Military Trl Ste C, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 624-1717
His staff was so friendly, yet professional. Dr. Spunberg took a long time to get to know me and my situation and made intelligent recommendations. It is obvious he cares for his patients as people and is not trying to push any treatment without the patient's full comfort and understanding.
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Therapeutic Radiology
Dr. Spunberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spunberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spunberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spunberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spunberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spunberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spunberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.