Dr. Jerome Steck, DPM
Dr. Jerome Steck, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Carondelet Medical Group - Orthopedics, 6567 E Carondelet Dr Ste 415, Tucson, AZ 85710, (520) 887-7700
Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
Humana
MultiPlan
My annual visit to check on the status of my ankle replacement surgery in 2016. All is still going well. The entire staff is very professional, polite and friendly. My exam was thorough and informative. Dr Steck is the only orthopedic surgeon I would recommend for ankle replacement surgery. Period.
Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
24 years of experience
English
- 1972540367
FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Steck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steck works at
Dr. Steck has seen patients for Ankle Fracture and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Steck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steck.
