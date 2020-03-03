Overview

Dr. Jerome Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med|Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Cedar Park, TX, Round Rock, TX, San Marcos, TX and La Grange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.