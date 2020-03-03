Dr. Jerome Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jerome Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jerome Thomas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med|Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Heart Central at the Heart Hospital of Austin3801 N Lamar Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Austin Heart - Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 300 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (737) 276-4430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Austin Heart - Round Rock2410 Round Rock Ave Ste 110, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 643-3772Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Austin Heart - Sadler Dr Bldg II1251 Sadler Dr Bldg Ii, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 643-2423
-
5
Austin Heart - St. Mark's Pl2 Saint Marks Pl Ste 160, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 318-2999
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
My Cardiolgist was retiring and I was referred to Dr. Jerome Thomas. The first apointment went very well. He had obtained all my previous medical records from my past Cardiologist and so he was up to date on my condition. He is a very nice person to work with and will answer any questions you might have about your treatment plan. I feel very comfortable being seen by him. One other thing I like is the short time it takes to be seen in his office. The good staff keep things rolling right along.
About Dr. Jerome Thomas, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1225133689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- Morehouse Sch Of Med|Morehouse School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Heart Disease and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malayalam.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.